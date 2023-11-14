INDOT: After weeks of closures, Illinois Road on-ramps to I-69 reopen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Weeks of traffic headaches along I-69 near Illinois Road are coming to an end.

Leaders with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say both on-ramps from S.R. 14 (Illinois Road) to northbound I-69 are back open as of Tuesday morning.

INDOT crews closed the on-ramp from eastbound Illinois Road to northbound I-69 on October 19 before closing the westbound ramp on October 25 for concrete replacement and joint repair.

“Thank you for your patience while work was completed on I-69,” INDOT leaders posted.

ICYMI: Both on-ramps from S.R. 14 to northbound I-69 in Fort Wayne are BACK OPEN! Thank you for your patience while work was completed on I-69. pic.twitter.com/NOxEkNdgIG — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) November 14, 2023

