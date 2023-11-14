FWPD searching for missing, endangered 78-year-old woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for help finding a 78-year-old woman they say is endangered.

A Public Safety Alert sent to residents says FWPD is searching for Karen Jenkins, described as being 5′3″, 100 pounds, and has silver hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen driving a gray 2017 Buick Lacrosse with license plate number 999ADT.

If you see her, you are asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1222.

21Alive has reached out to FWPD for additional information and will update this story if more is released.

