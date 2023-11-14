Fort Wayne Fire Department unveils new fire station

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) shared an exciting moment today as they officially opened a new and improved Station 14.

“It’s all part of that overall plan, making sure that we’re able to serve all of our citizens the way we’re committed to,” Station Chief Eric Lahey said.

Some of you may be familiar with Station 14. The old location was just down Reed Road across from Snider High School.

Now, the station has a new home, on the southeast corner of East State Boulevard and Reed Road.

“We were kind of expanding at the seams at the old station,” Lahey said. It was built in the 1950s, it was tight. We had some issues with the infrastructure of that station.”

Those issues aren’t a problem anymore as the new station includes many features like a kitchen, workout room and dorms.

The upgrades are a result of a $4 million investment from the city, one Mayor Tom Henry feels was necessary.

“Now, we have three schools located very close to here and a number of residences so unquestionably this is probably the proper place for it,” Henry said.

Lahey believes, most importantly, the new location will expand the areas they reach.

“We’re not really changing too much on the response plan on this station, but the station does provide us very quick access both north and south and east and west,” Lahey said.

