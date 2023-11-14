DeKalb County Prosecutor: ISP investigating Garrett Police Department

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive News is working to learn more after the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney said his office would not file new criminal cases brought forth by the Garrett Police Department.

The DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sent a letter to city officials on Oct. 13 saying the office would not be filing any new criminal cases that are being investigated by any member of the department.

Prosecuting attorney Neal Blythe went on to say he is “extremely concerned” about the safety of Garrett citizens and that ISP has opened an ongoing investigation “into the conduct of several officers” of the department.

“I am extremely concerned about the safety of the citizens of Garrett, as we wait for the full State Police Investigation to be completed. To that end, I have reached out to leadership of the Auburn Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police to request that they be involved in the investigation of any criminal conduct in Garrett while this manner is being investigated. I am requesting your cooperation in contacting these agencies when necessary to ensure the safety of the residents of Garrett.”

21Alive News has reached out to the Garrett Mayor, Indiana State Police, and the Garrett Police Department for comment on the matter.

