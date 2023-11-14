DeKalb County Prosecutor: ISP investigating Garrett Police Department
“I am extremely concerned about the safety of the citizens of Garrett,” the prosecutor says.
GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive News is working to learn more after the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney said his office would not file new criminal cases brought forth by the Garrett Police Department.
The DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sent a letter to city officials on Oct. 13 saying the office would not be filing any new criminal cases that are being investigated by any member of the department.
Prosecuting attorney Neal Blythe went on to say he is “extremely concerned” about the safety of Garrett citizens and that ISP has opened an ongoing investigation “into the conduct of several officers” of the department.
21Alive News has reached out to the Garrett Mayor, Indiana State Police, and the Garrett Police Department for comment on the matter.
