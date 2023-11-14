Coroner identifies Carroll High School student killed in Coldwater Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the Carroll High School student who was killed in Saturday’s crash on Coldwater Road.

The coroner says 17-year-old Jackson Taylor Garton of Fort Wayne was the victim. The release says Garton was the driver of the car that lost control and struck another vehicle, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says Garton’s cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.