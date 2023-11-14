City still accepting applications for HVAC program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is still accepting applications for the HVAC program.

According to a news release, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services began accepting applications for the city’s Heating and Air Conditioning Program (HVAC) on August 15.

The program will provide qualified residents with a zero-percent interest loan to replace or install new heating and air conditioning systems in their homes, according to the news release.

The press release states that the loans will be secured by a mortgage, and repayment will be made through monthly payments over ten years.

Some qualifications to apply for this program include applicants needing to own their home, and the home must be their primary residence.

The home must be located within Fort Wayne city limits, and applicants must have a household income at or below 80% of the local median income.

For more information on requirements and how to apply, click here.

