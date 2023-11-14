City still accepting applications for HVAC program

(File Video)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is still accepting applications for the HVAC program.

According to a news release, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services began accepting applications for the city’s Heating and Air Conditioning Program (HVAC) on August 15.

The program will provide qualified residents with a zero-percent interest loan to replace or install new heating and air conditioning systems in their homes, according to the news release.

The press release states that the loans will be secured by a mortgage, and repayment will be made through monthly payments over ten years.

Some qualifications to apply for this program include applicants needing to own their home, and the home must be their primary residence.

The home must be located within Fort Wayne city limits, and applicants must have a household income at or below 80% of the local median income.

For more information on requirements and how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Anthony Castleman
Huntington County woman found dead in apparent homicide; police searching for suspect
Meteorologist Chris Daniels shares update on his journey with chemotherapy
Meteorologist Chris Daniels shares message on journey with chemotherapy
NACS student killed, another hurt in Coldwater Road crash Saturday
Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
Deadly crash
Wrong-way driver kills 2 Fort Wayne residents on I-69 near Anderson, alcohol suspected factor

Latest News

INDOT leaders say both on-ramps from S.R. 14 to northbound I-69 are back open as of Tuesday...
INDOT: After weeks of closures, Illinois Road on-ramps to I-69 reopen
After weeks of closures, Illinois Road on-ramps to I-69 reopen
Man arrested after firing dozens of shots at Paula’s on Main building, other businesses
46-year-old Kevin Smith
Man arrested after firing dozens of shots at Paula’s on Main building, other businesses