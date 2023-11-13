Wrong-way driver kills 2 on I-69 near Anderson, alcohol suspected factor

By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly crash on Interstate 69 early Sunday morning.

ISP responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on I-69 near mile marker 234, just east of Anderson shortly after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple damaged vehicles blocking all southbound lanes of I-69. The preliminary investigation determined there was a head-on collision between a Kia driving the wrong way and a Chevrolet with a passenger heading southbound.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet, Victoria Elaine Cox, 32, and Evan Daniel Cox, 26, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the wrong-way car was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis area hospital.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The southbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for approximately four and a half hours for the investigation and clean up.

