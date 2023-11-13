Wrong-way driver kills 2 Fort Wayne residents on I-69 near Anderson, alcohol suspected factor

By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a crash on Interstate 69 early Sunday morning killed two Fort Wayne people.

ISP responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on I-69 near mile marker 234, just east of Anderson shortly after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple damaged vehicles blocking all southbound lanes of I-69. The preliminary investigation determined there was a head-on collision between a Kia driving the wrong way and a Chevrolet with a passenger heading southbound.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet, Victoria Elaine Cox, 32, and Evan Daniel Cox, 26, were pronounced dead on the scene. Both people were from Fort Wayne.

The driver of the wrong-way car was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis area hospital.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The southbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for approximately four and a half hours for the investigation and clean up.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
The music, the festive, the food, and the German culture was on full display during this annual...
Holiday shopping kicks off with annual German Christkindlmarkt Market
Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway
Stretch of Jefferson Boulevard named for Officer David Tinsley
Jillian Ludwig died after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.
More than $100k raised for Belmont University student killed by stray bullet

Latest News

Fort Wayne Komets Logo
Komets fire flurry early, hang on 6-5 in bounceback over Walleye
PFW's Anthony Roberts slams home two of his 17 points on Sunday afternoon.
Perfect PFW controls 86-64 win over Texas A&M Commerce
PFW remains perfect 86-64 over Texas A&M Commerce
Komets escape Toledo 6-5, avoid weekend sweep