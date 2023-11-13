Wrong-way driver kills 2 Fort Wayne residents on I-69 near Anderson, alcohol suspected factor

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a crash on Interstate 69 early Sunday morning killed two Fort Wayne people.

ISP responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on I-69 near mile marker 234, just east of Anderson shortly after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple damaged vehicles blocking all southbound lanes of I-69. The preliminary investigation determined there was a head-on collision between a Kia driving the wrong way and a Chevrolet with a passenger heading southbound.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet, Victoria Elaine Cox, 32, and Evan Daniel Cox, 26, were pronounced dead on the scene. Both people were from Fort Wayne.

The driver of the wrong-way car was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis area hospital.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The southbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for approximately four and a half hours for the investigation and clean up.

