Two Indiana Tech men’s soccer players help create history, winning five straight WHAC Tournament Championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Tech men’s soccer won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) this weekend, making that their fifth straight.

Before 2019, the Warriors hadn’t won a conference tournament championship in ten years and since then, they haven’t stopped.

No one in the WHAC has won more than three straight conference tournaments, that was until last year, when Indiana Tech won their fourth straight, this year exceeding that historic streak to five.

Two players have been there for all five, forwards Ryan Steele and Luke Jones, both from the United Kingdom, Steele from Scotland and Jones from England. Both moved here in 2019 to play for the Warriors.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere else looking back at it I don’t regret coming here once, having eight trophies so far in five years, possibly make that nine with nationals this year, it’s definitely very successful, and being able to share that with the people friends and family that I’ve met here, I wouldn’t ask for anything different,” says Steele.

Jones agrees with Steele, saying the past five years have been exciting.

“I kind of wanted to leave my impact here as it was my last season so again we had this opportunity, me and Ryan, to leave a legacy and that was in the forefront of my mind so to be able to complete that was a big relief,” says Jones.

Both of them have now been roommates for the past two years and have built an even stronger bond off the pitch.

“It’s not just a friendship anymore, I would say he’s more like a brother, we live together now, we’ve lived together for the last two years, having that bond on and off the field is something special, it just shows that when we’re on the field we click a lot better and we know what each other is doing without even having to look at them,” says Steele.

Jones says they’re not finished though, as they play Ottawa (Kan.) this Thursday in the first round of the NAIA National Championships.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.