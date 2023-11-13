NACS student killed, another wounded in Coldwater Road crash Saturday

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash Saturday on the city’s far northwest side took one person’s life.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened near Coldwater Road and Watervale Cove around 10:30 Saturday night.

The sheriff’s department says an SUV was going north on Coldwater Road when it was struck by a southbound car that swerved.

Police are unsure why the southbound car swerved.

Officers say the driver of the southbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound SUV was taken to the hospital in fair condition, and the passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Northwest Allen County Schools confirmed the person killed in the crash was a student at Carroll High School.

A spokesperson for Northwest Allen County Schools released this statement to 21Alive News regarding the incident:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

