Ohio leaders share safety tips amid peak time for deer-related crashes

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(North Dakota Game and Fish)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
Ohio (WPTA) - Leaders with several Ohio departments are reminding drivers to be cautious during an increase in deer-related crashes this fall.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 34 people have been killed in crashes involving deer on Ohio roadways since 2018. They say they have responded to a total of 104,328 such crashes in the past five years, with 47% reported during breeding season—in October, November, and December.

During the fall breeding season, officials say deer dart into roadways with little caution, and the unpredictable movement leads to an uptick in crashes.

The Ohio routes with the most deer-related crashes were U.S. Route 30, state Route 2, Interstate 71, Interstate 75, and Interstate 77, department leaders say.

“You’re more likely to spot deer when you practice safe driving habits and have your full attention on the roadway,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones said. “If you happen to strike a deer, if you’re able, move yourself to a safe place, turn on your hazards and report the crash.”

Leaders encourage drivers to be extra cautious driving near fencerows, vegetation near rivers, and forests.

Officials laid out the following steps to help avoid collisions with animals:
  • Scan the road ahead: Looking ahead helps provide enough reaction time if an animal is spotted. Also, remember some animals, like deer, move in groups.
  • Use high-beam headlights if there is no oncoming traffic: This can help you spot deer or other wildlife more quickly and give you time to slow down, move over or honk the horn to scare the animal away. High beams also help in spotting animals’ reflective eyes.
  • Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk: Deer tend to be more active in the early morning and at dusk. That’s why these are peak times for deer-vehicle collisions.
  • If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane: Swerving to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash or cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Drivers who swerve to miss a deer and hit something else may be charged for an at-fault crash.
  • Always wear a seatbelt and remain awake, alert and sober: The chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on. If you’re distracted or drowsy, you’re not properly scanning the road for deer and could end up spotting them too late.

What to do if you hit a deer:

  • Following the collision, call the police.
  • Avoid making contact with the deer/animal. A frightened and wounded animal can be dangerous and pose a threat when approached or might further injure itself.
  • Activate the vehicle’s hazard lights whether it’s light or dark outside.
  • If possible, move the vehicle to a safe location out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.
  • Drivers should contact their insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any vehicle damage.

Leaders also remind drivers that they can dial #677 from their mobile device to be connected to the nearest Ohio State Highway Patrol Post during a roadway emergency.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

