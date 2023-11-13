NACS student killed, another hurt in Coldwater Road crash Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash Saturday on the city’s far northwest side took one person’s life.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened near Coldwater Road and Watervale Cove around 10:30 Saturday night.

The sheriff’s department says an SUV was going north on Coldwater Road when it was struck by a southbound car that swerved.

Police are unsure why the southbound car swerved.

Officers say the driver of the southbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound SUV was taken to the hospital in fair condition, and the passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Northwest Allen County Schools confirmed the person killed in the crash was a student at Carroll High School.

A spokesperson for Northwest Allen County Schools released this statement to 21Alive News regarding the incident:

“Northwest Allen County Schools has officially notified our school community this evening about the unfortunate passing of one of our students, Jackson Garton, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. We understand the significance of such news and its impact on the broader community. As an institution committed to transparency and communication, we wanted to ensure that our students, faculty, and staff were informed in a timely and compassionate manner. We appreciate your understanding and sensitivity in covering this delicate situation. If you have any further inquiries or require additional information, please feel free to reach out to me. We thank you for your consideration and respect for the privacy of the grieving family during this difficult time.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

