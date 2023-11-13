Meteorologist Chris Daniels shares message on journey with chemotherapy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many of our viewers have been asking where Meteorologist Chris Daniels has been for the past several weeks.

After a health setback over the summer, Chris has shared the following message about his journey with chemotherapy:

“Many of you have sent emails wondering where I’ve been and if I will be returning. I had a serious health setback over the summer along with a major surgery. I am now running through my chemotherapy program and my health outlook is very good. If I have learned something from all this, is that it’s not too smart to ignore your body and the signals it’s sending out! I had not been feeling well for a while, but was simply trying to power through. If you feel there is something not quite right with your body, go get checked out! I want to thank station management at WPTA for being so gracious and letting me return whenever I felt up to it. I will be back to work and on air this week. I am really looking forward to seeing my coworkers again and bringing you weather and entertainment to the 4 o’clock show.”

Daniels will return on Monday, Nov. 13, to the 4 p.m. newscast alongside Linda Jackson and Heather Herron.

Chris has spent more than 10 years on Fort Wayne television, working on the 21Alive morning show.

