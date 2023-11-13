Meteorologist Chris Daniels shares message on journey with chemotherapy
“If you feel there is something not quite right with your body, go get checked out,” Daniels urges.
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many of our viewers have been asking where Meteorologist Chris Daniels has been for the past several weeks.
After a health setback over the summer, Chris has shared the following message about his journey with chemotherapy:
Daniels will return on Monday, Nov. 13, to the 4 p.m. newscast alongside Linda Jackson and Heather Herron.
Chris has spent more than 10 years on Fort Wayne television, working on the 21Alive morning show.
