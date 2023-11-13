Meteorologist Chris Daniels shares message on journey with chemotherapy

“If you feel there is something not quite right with your body, go get checked out,” Daniels urges.
By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many of our viewers have been asking where Meteorologist Chris Daniels has been for the past several weeks.

After a health setback over the summer, Chris has shared the following message about his journey with chemotherapy:

Daniels will return on Monday, Nov. 13, to the 4 p.m. newscast alongside Linda Jackson and Heather Herron.

Chris has spent more than 10 years on Fort Wayne television, working on the 21Alive morning show.

