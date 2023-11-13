INDOT to hold meeting to discuss possible U.S. 30 solutions

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a virtual meeting meeting will be held to discuss possible solutions for the U.S. 30 Corridor.

Back in December of 2022, INDOT officials announced the ProPEL U.S. 30 East team to gather public data and input for the stretch of U.S. 30 that runs through Allen, Whitley, and Kosciusko Counties.

The study manager said most of the feedback received has focused on addressing safety concerns.

The study team says nearly 55 potential solutions to address public concerns for the corridor have been identified, and on Monday morning, they are expected to hold a virtual meeting with an update on the findings.

