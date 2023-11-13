Huntington County woman found dead in apparent homicide; police searching for suspect

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of a woman.

Sheriff Chris Newton posted a news release to Facebook early Monday saying deputies were called on Sunday afternoon to the southeastern part of the county on a welfare check for the woman.

The sheriff says family members had not heard from her in several days.

The news release says officers found the woman dead, and her death is now being handled as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says an arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Anthony Castleman for murder. Police say they learned Castleman left Huntington County and is trying to leave the state.

Officers say if you see Castleman, do not approach him, but call 911.

