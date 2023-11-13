DeKalb County police investigate ATM robbery

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATM robbery early Sunday morning.

Police say around 3 Sunday morning, they were called to the Horizon State Bank in Waterloo for an ATM alarm.

Deputies at the scene said they saw the ATM was removed from its base and possibly forced open.

Officers say money was removed from the ATM but are uncertain how much money was stolen.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 260-925-3365.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Anthony Castleman
Huntington County woman found dead in apparent homicide; police searching for suspect
Deadly crash
Wrong-way driver kills 2 Fort Wayne residents on I-69 near Anderson, alcohol suspected factor
NACS student killed, another wounded in Coldwater Road crash Saturday
Meteorologist Chris Daniels shares update on his journey with chemotherapy
Meteorologist Chris Daniels shares message on journey with chemotherapy
25-year-old Terrence Wintrode
25-year-old man arrested for 2018 murder

Latest News

Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
Woman killed in Markle homicide identified as suspect’s grandmother, court docs say
25-year-old Terrence Wintrode
25-year-old man arrested for 2018 murder
DeKalb County police investigate ATM robbery