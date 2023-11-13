DeKalb County police investigate ATM robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATM robbery early Sunday morning.

Police say around 3 Sunday morning, they were called to the Horizon State Bank in Waterloo for an ATM alarm.

Deputies at the scene said they saw the ATM was removed from its base and possibly forced open.

Officers say money was removed from the ATM but are uncertain how much money was stolen.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 260-925-3365.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.