Color your own ‘Christmas on Broadway’ tree for a chance to win cash

19th Annual Christmas on Broadway coloring page
19th Annual Christmas on Broadway coloring page(staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Calling all artists!

Color in the Christmas on Broadway tree below for a chance to win cash and prizes.

Mail your colored entry to Christmas on Broadway, WPTA-TV, 3401 Butler Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808. Entries must be received by December 15, 2023.

The winners will be announced on Friday, December 22, during 21Alive’s Morning News, on WOWO 1190 AM/107.5 FM, and on “Christmas Week with Steve Shine” at 3 p.m. on 21Alive.

