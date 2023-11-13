25-year-old man arrested for 2018 murder

25-year-old Terrence Wintrode
25-year-old Terrence Wintrode(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 25-year-old man was arrested by Fort Wayne police for a 2018 robbery and murder.

Terrence Wintrode was arrested at the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office as he arrived for his probation meeting.

Police say Wintrode is wanted in connection to the November 2018 attempted robbery and murder of Brinden Hall-Fletcher.

Police say he was taken to the Allen County Jail and is facing murder, felony murder, and attempted robbery, resulting in serious bodily injury charges.

