Stretch of Jefferson Boulevard named for Officer David Tinsley

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new sign now greets motorists traveling on Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

Saturday, the City of Fort Wayne, announced a portion of the street has been dedicated as ‘Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway.’ The sign was unveiled by the Tinsley family in a ceremony.

Officer Tinsley joined the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) in 2002. He died while on the job September 11, 2018.

“During his time on the Department, Officer Tinsley was dedicated to protecting and supporting his community and fellow officers.,” FWPD Chief of Police Steve Reed said.

The sign sits on a stretch of roadway Officer Tinsley would frequently patrol. It also passes his home church of Emmanuel Lutheran. Jim Banks, 3rd District Congressman said the Memorial Parkway “serves as a gateway for visitors entering downtown Fort Wayne from the west. I can not imagine a more fitting tribute.”

The sign can be seen near the corner of Jefferson Blvd. and Union Street by Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

