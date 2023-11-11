Korean War Memorial dedicated at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -A new monument at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum is officially opened.

Saturday, on Veterans Day, hundreds of people gathered on the grounds of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum to see the newest memorial dedicated. The Fort Wayne Korean War Monument honors the men and women who served during the Korean War.

“It’s really exciting,” Eric Johnson said. “We’ve been working on this for the last year and a half. The community support has been overwhelming.”

Part of the new display are 12, seven-foot-tall soldiers made from fiberglass resin molds depicting a patrol returning from combat. The soldiers were made and shipped from Nebraska, making it to the shrine only hours before the dedication was scheduled to take place.

Each soldier represents a veteran from Northeast Indiana who fought during the Korean War.

Pictured are the 12 Northeast Indiana Veterans who served in the Korean War and where their statue stands. (WPTA Staff)

Out of the 12 honored, 9 were in attendance for Saturday’s ceremony. Sadly, three have passed away.

During the ceremony, a member of the 122nd Fighter Wing stood by a soldier statue covered with a sheet. One by one, each soldier’s name was called out, and the sheet was removed. The last soldier uncovered was veteran Charles Momper number 12.

“It’s a heck of a feeling,” Army veteran Charles Momper said. “I don’t know if I’m deserving of it but thank you for it.”

The 93-and-a-half-year-old Fort Wayne native watched the unveiling surrounded by his family who fly in from across the U.S. Momper said he felt like it was not long ago that he was drafted to the front lines. He served on the 38th parallel line, which separated North and South Korea until he was honorably discharged in 1953.

“I always remember when I got to the driveway at home I said ‘There’s no place like American,” Momper said. “There’s no place like home.”

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum has been a second home for Walter “Bud” Mendenhall. At least 5 days a week you can find the Korean Veteran on the grounds of the shrine. Now Mendenhall’s soldier statue will also be there even when he’s not.

“I just couldn’t believe when I found out,” Walter “Bud” Mendenhall said. “This is just such a great honor to be out here.”

Next to the new memorial is a plaque that gives a brief history of the war.

The Korean War broke out in 1950 when North Korean troops crossed the 38th parallel, invading South Korea. The war lasted until 1953 and is often called ‘The Forgotten War,’ due to being overshadowed by World War II and Vietnam. In the end, 54,246 Americans died in the war and over 103,000 were wounded.

Officials with the shrine and museum are busy at work, finishing the new chapel being built on the grounds. That project will hopefully be done in the upcoming months. More memorials are always in the works to honor those who served in the Gulf War and Civil War.

Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum is located at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne.

