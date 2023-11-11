JK O’Donnell’s teams up with the We Carry Kevan Foundation to give back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - JK O’Donnell’s is teaming up with the We Carry Kevan Foundation to help give disabled people specialty backpacks. The goal is to help people in wheelchairs get to places they normally can’t.

Back in 2017 Kevan Chandler started the foundation after leaving behind his wheelchair to backpack Europe with his buddies. Chandler has a form of spinal muscular atrophy.

When Chandler and his foundation reached out to JK O’Donnells about doing the fundraiser, they knew this was their chance to give back.

“For us it wasn’t about writing a check, we could have written a check very easily. More or less what we wanted to do was get more knowledge out to the community, let the community know what’s going on and having the community really help in the whole process of coming out and supporting this cause,” says JK O’Donnell’s Manager Sean McCarthy.

We Carry Kevan continues to move forward all around the world and soon they’ll hit a new milestone. This weekend they’re delivering their 1,000th backpack.

In creating the foundation Chandler wanted to share his special backpacks with everyone, but he also wants to send a message.

“In the world to see ramps and automatic doors and elevators are great, but we really need to get back to the core of that. Which is people caring about people and thinking outside the box because we love each other.”

10% of all sales today are going to be given to the foundation. Plus, JK O’Donnell’s is matching that total to make their own donation.

