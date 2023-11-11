JK O’Donnell’s teams up with the We Carry Kevan Foundation to give back

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - JK O’Donnell’s is teaming up with the We Carry Kevan Foundation to help give disabled people specialty backpacks. The goal is to help people in wheelchairs get to places they normally can’t.

Back in 2017 Kevan Chandler started the foundation after leaving behind his wheelchair to backpack Europe with his buddies. Chandler has a form of spinal muscular atrophy.

When Chandler and his foundation reached out to JK O’Donnells about doing the fundraiser, they knew this was their chance to give back.

“For us it wasn’t about writing a check, we could have written a check very easily. More or less what we wanted to do was get more knowledge out to the community, let the community know what’s going on and having the community really help in the whole process of coming out and supporting this cause,” says JK O’Donnell’s Manager Sean McCarthy.

We Carry Kevan continues to move forward all around the world and soon they’ll hit a new milestone. This weekend they’re delivering their 1,000th backpack.

In creating the foundation Chandler wanted to share his special backpacks with everyone, but he also wants to send a message.

10% of all sales today are going to be given to the foundation. Plus, JK O’Donnell’s is matching that total to make their own donation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
22-year-old Chancarlo Lee Fields
Man facing domestic battery charges after firing shots at car in hotel parking lot
Former Colts offensive lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana Supreme Court orders Delphi murders trial judge to turn over court transcript or explain why she won’t
Jeremiah Johnson (left) and Antron Pearson, Jr. (right) are being charged with attempted murder...
Two teens formally charged as adults in connection to Swinney Ave. shooting

Latest News

Students at Alrington Elementary School celebrated Veterans a day early.
Arlington Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day, learns the importance of folding the flag
JK O'Donnells and We Carry Kevan Foundation teams up to send specialty backpacks to Ireland.
Frozen Turkey
Franciscan Center still in need of 500 turkeys for its annual “Turkey Tuesday”
21Alive News at 5:30
Franciscan Center still in need of 500 turkeys for its annual “Turkey Tuesday”