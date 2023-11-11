Holiday shopping kicks off with annual German Christkindlmarkt Market

The music, the festive, the food, and the German culture was on full display during this annual...
The music, the festive, the food, and the German culture was on full display during this annual tradition.(WPTA Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The annual Christkindmarkt welcomed hundreds to Park Edelweiss on Saturday. The annual event has taken place since the 1990s and gives people a taste of a traditional German Christmas marketplace.

Visitors were able to shop till they dropped, from vendors selling handcrafted goods and delicious treats. For those not looking to shop, you could also indulge in German classics like bratwurst, potato salad and sauerkraut.

The event is run solely by volunteers from Fort Wayne’s Maennerchor/Damenchor. The group is a men’s and women’s choir dedicated to the preservation and promotion of German heritage.

Head Trustee of the group Dain Christensen says his favorite part of the day is seeing what new creations vendors have made.

“I want to see what is special this year,” Dain Christensen said. “I want to see what caught their imagination over the year that they want to show to the public. It’s just like Christmas. It’s the anticipation of what am I going to find.”

This year’s Christmas Concern will be held on December 17 at 4 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church. Tickets are free.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Chancarlo Lee Fields
Man facing domestic battery charges after firing shots at car in hotel parking lot
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana Supreme Court orders Delphi murders trial judge to turn over court transcript or explain why she won’t
Dozens of deals are being offered in honor of Veterans Day.
LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country
FILE -- Authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly...
Teacher facing charges for paddling student at school; assistant principal also arrested
Linda Likes It: Former Northrop High School Marching Band Director Barry Ashton

Latest News

Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway
Stretch of Jefferson Boulevard named for Officer David Tinsley
Veterans Day a new memorial honoring Korean War veterans was dedicated at the Veterans National...
Korean War Memorial dedicated at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bellmont's Jackie Sutter
Students at Alrington Elementary School celebrated Veterans a day early.
Arlington Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day, learns the importance of folding the flag