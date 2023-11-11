Holiday shopping kicks off with annual German Christkindlmarkt Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The annual Christkindmarkt welcomed hundreds to Park Edelweiss on Saturday. The annual event has taken place since the 1990s and gives people a taste of a traditional German Christmas marketplace.

Visitors were able to shop till they dropped, from vendors selling handcrafted goods and delicious treats. For those not looking to shop, you could also indulge in German classics like bratwurst, potato salad and sauerkraut.

The event is run solely by volunteers from Fort Wayne’s Maennerchor/Damenchor. The group is a men’s and women’s choir dedicated to the preservation and promotion of German heritage.

Head Trustee of the group Dain Christensen says his favorite part of the day is seeing what new creations vendors have made.

“I want to see what is special this year,” Dain Christensen said. “I want to see what caught their imagination over the year that they want to show to the public. It’s just like Christmas. It’s the anticipation of what am I going to find.”

This year’s Christmas Concern will be held on December 17 at 4 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church. Tickets are free.

