Arlington Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day, learns the importance of folding the flag

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Arlington Elementary School in Fort Wayne welcomed veterans and active duty military to their annual Veterans Day Program. It had everything you’d expect from an elementary school production including lots of ‘thank yous’ and even more singing.

But this program also had a bit of history.

United States ARMY Specialist Tara Schendel the event was a homecoming. Schendel was a student at Arlington and returned Friday as a teacher on the importance of the American flag.

"It's very important just to make sure that every child knows the history so they can look back at it, learn from it, and hopefully take us forward in a better direction," Schendel said.

Schendel’s portion of the program was new, demonstrating and explaining each of the 13 folds when an American Flag is folded.

According to the National Flag Foundation, the 13 folds mean:

The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life.

The second fold signifies our belief in eternal life.

The third fold is made in honor and tribute of the veteran departing our ranks, and who gave a portion of his or her life for the defense of our country to attain peace.

The fourth fold exemplifies our weaker nature as citizens trusting in God; it is to Him we turn for His divine guidance.

The fifth fold is an acknowledgement to our country, for in the words of Stephen Decatur, “Our country, in dealing with other countries, may she always be right, but it is still our country, right or wrong.”

The sixth fold is for where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

The seventh fold is a tribute to our armed forces, for it is through the armed forces that we protect our country and our flag against all enemies.

The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of day, and to honor our mother, for whom it flies on Mother’s Day.

The ninth fold is an honor to womanhood, for it has been through their faith, love, loyalty, and devotion that the character of men and women who have made this country great have been molded.

The 10th fold is a tribute to father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country since he or she was first-born.

The 11th fold, in the eyes of Hebrew citizens, represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon and glorifies, in their eyes, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

The 12th fold, in the eyes of a Christian citizen, represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies, in their eyes, God the Father, the Son, and Holy Ghost.

The last fold, when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto, “In God We Trust.”

Veterans Day is November, 11. Don’t forget to thank a veteran.

