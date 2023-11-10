Penguin Point restaurant announces closure of all locations this weekend

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - Penguin Point restaurant has announced the permanent closure of all remaining locations this weekend, officials announced on social media Friday.

In a short Facebook post released by the company, a reason for the closure was not provided.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce all Penguin Point Restaurant Locations will be closing this weekend. Thank you for all your support and love throughout the 73 years we have been a part of your community. We will miss you!!”

Back in November last year, officials announced they were closing the final Fort Wayne location.

According to their website, the franchise started in 1950 as a carhop drive-in before evolving into a catering company and opening 13 restaurants in the Hoosier state.

