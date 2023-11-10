Man facing domestic battery charges after firing shots at car in hotel parking lot

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 22-year-old man on several charges after he fired shots at a car in the parking lot of SpringHill Suites on the city’s north side.

Our crew on the scene noticed a car with bullet holes and police tape surrounding the area this morning. According to the Fort Wayne police log, the disturbance happened a little before 6:25 Friday morning.

Officers say an argument happened between a man and a woman in a hotel room before they went to the parking lot. 911 calls came from other hotel guests as the argument was happening, just before several other callers reported shots being fired in the parking lot.

Police say officers arrived and found a car with multiple bullet holes, and the hotel was also struck. The suspect took off before crews arrived, officials say, and several area businesses were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers say they found the man in a nearby wooded area following a 30-minute search and took him into custody.

The suspect, 22-year-old Chancarlo Lee Fields, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, intimidation, domestic battery, criminal confinement, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen

Indiana Public Defender Council urges state supreme court to reinstate Delphi murders suspect’s original attorneys

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After a big change in the defense team for the Delphi double murders case, the Indiana Public Defender Council is stepping in.

News

RIP Penguin Point

Penguin Point restaurant announces closure of all locations this weekend

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Penguin Point restaurant has announced the permanent closure of all remaining locations this weekend, officials announced on social media Friday.

News

Kingston Perez, of Hope, Indiana, was shot in the head during a family dispute.

Bartholomew County 3-year-old shot in the head surprising everyone with his recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTHR
Hope, Indiana, is known for its surprises. One of its youngest residents, 3-year-old Kingston Perez, might be Hope’s biggest surprise.

News

Bartholomew County 3-year-old shot in the head surprising everyone with his recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago

Community

Dozens of deals are being offered in honor of Veterans Day.

LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Dozens of businesses in 21Country are honoring veterans and active duty military members for their service with deals and freebies this weekend.

Latest News

News

LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
The holiday season is almost here. While most of us see it as the season of giving, scammers see it as the season of taking.

News

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side scene video

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning News