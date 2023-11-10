Man facing domestic battery charges after firing shots at car in hotel parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they have arrested a 22-year-old man on several charges after he fired shots at a car in the parking lot of SpringHill Suites on the city’s north side.

Our crew on the scene noticed a car with bullet holes and police tape surrounding the area this morning. According to the Fort Wayne police log, the disturbance happened a little before 6:25 Friday morning.

Officers say an argument happened between a man and a woman in a hotel room before they went to the parking lot. 911 calls came from other hotel guests as the argument was happening, just before several other callers reported shots being fired in the parking lot.

Police say officers arrived and found a car with multiple bullet holes, and the hotel was also struck. The suspect took off before crews arrived, officials say, and several area businesses were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers say they found the man in a nearby wooded area following a 30-minute search and took him into custody.

The suspect, 22-year-old Chancarlo Lee Fields, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, intimidation, domestic battery, criminal confinement, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

