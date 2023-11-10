LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country

(WPTA) - Dozens of businesses in 21Country are honoring veterans and active duty military members for their service with deals and freebies this weekend.

Here is a list of Veterans Day weekend offerings:

Free Veterans Day activities

free admission to DNR state parks , reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. Indiana DNR is offering all veterans, active duty members, and everyone in their vehicles, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

Veterans can golf for free on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Foster, Shoaff, or McMillen Park Golf Courses. Officials ask those who wish to play for free to present a military I.D. and to schedule a tee time.

Lowe’s is also giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers on Saturday at each store. The hardware company already offers a 10% military discount to active duty and veteran military service members and their families every day.

RELATED: Allen County Veterans’ Service Office assists veterans and their families: “It is our turn to help them”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.