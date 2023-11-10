LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WPTA) - Dozens of businesses in 21Country are honoring veterans and active duty military members for their service with deals and freebies this weekend.

Here is a list of Veterans Day weekend offerings:

  • Jiffy Lube of Indiana is offering a free oil change to all veterans and active duty members with a valid military ID on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Mike’s Carwash locations in Ohio and Indiana are offering active military personnel and veterans a free Ultimate Wash on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
  • Anna’s Barber Shop in New Haven is giving veterans free haircuts on Nov. 11.
  • Wings Etc. Grill & Pub will offer a free entrée (up to $13.99) to all active duty personnel and veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with proof of veteran status. Dine-in only.
  • Mad Anthony Brewing is offering free meals (an unwrap and a drink) to all active duty personnel and veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at all locations. Offer is dine-in only.
  • Bob Evans locations are providing a free meal from a special menu to veterans and active duty members on Nov. 11 with proof of veteran status.
  • North Main Street Diner in Auburn is providing all veterans and active duty members a choice of one of three free breakfast meals on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
  • Heirloom Bakery in Auburn is giving a free cinnamon roll and cup of coffee to all veterans on Nov. 11.
  • Insomnia Cookies is offering up a free 6-pack with any purchase now through Nov. 13 for all veterans and active service members with valid ID.
  • The Logan’s Roadhouse locations on Illinois Road and Lima Road in Fort Wayne are offering veterans and service members a free meal from a special menu between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Veterans Day. You have to come dressed in uniform or show your ID.
  • Applebee’s locations are offering a free meal when you dine in on Nov. 11 to all veterans and active service members with valid ID.
  • Biggby Coffee is giving veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 24oz brewed coffee on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Fazoli’s is offering veterans and active-duty military a free Regular Spaghetti on Saturday, Nov. 11. Must present military ID or wear military uniform.
  • Mission BBQ is giving veterans a free sandwich on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Arby’s stores in Fort Wayne and Evansville are offering a free Classic Roast Beef Sandwich to veterans and active duty members on Nov. 11 who show valid ID.
Free Veterans Day activities
  • Indiana DNR is offering all veterans, active duty members, and everyone in their vehicles free admission to DNR state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and off-road state recreation areas on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Veterans can golf for free on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at Foster, Shoaff, or McMillen Park Golf Courses. Officials ask those who wish to play for free to present a military I.D. and to schedule a tee time.

Lowe’s is also giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers on Saturday at each store. The hardware company already offers a 10% military discount to active duty and veteran military service members and their families every day.

