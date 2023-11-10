Korean Monument dedication set for November 11 at Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new monument to honor all Korean Veterans will be dedicated on Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum, located at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne.
Officials say the monument will display 12, seven-foot-tall soldiers depicting a patrol returning from combat. In addition, each of the soldier’s faces will be representative of a local veteran who served during the war.
A dedication ceremony will be held inside the Event Center at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine.
Sources say that the monument has been worked on for over a year.
