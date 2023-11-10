Indiana Tech professor ranked in the top 2% of the most influential scientists, says Stanford University

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Per researchers at Stanford University, Indiana Tech professor Zakariya Al Hamouz has been ranked amongst the top 2% of the most influential scientists in the world.

Officials say the ranking, released by Stanford in October, ranks individuals based on how frequently their work is cited by other scholars. It takes into account the individual’s entire career as well as their one-year impact.

“Indiana Tech is very proud of Dr. Al Hamouz for receiving this prestigious worldwide honor,” said Dr. Ying Shang, dean of Indiana Tech’s Talwar College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. “It is a tremendous recognition for his research and his reputation.”

Professor Al Hamouz, who is the chair of Indiana Tech’s electrical engineering program, has been at the university since 2019.

