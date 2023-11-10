Indiana Public Defender Council urges state supreme court to reinstate Delphi murders suspect’s original attorneys

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen
The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - After a big change in the defense team for the Delphi double murders case, the Indiana Public Defender Council is stepping in.

BACKGROUND: Delphi double murders case timeline

Suspect Richard Allen is accused of killing Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, in Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017. He is set to stand trial next October.

Allen’s original defense attorneys withdrew from the case just before a hearing last month in Fort Wayne. One of the attorneys then filed a motion requesting Judge Fran Gull to be removed, saying she pressured him to withdraw and that the move was not voluntary. Judge Gull claimed the disqualification was necessary due to “gross negligence” related to a leak of evidence.

On Oct. 27, the court appointed Fort Wayne attorneys Robert Scremin and William Lebrato to represent Allen. In a court briefing filed on Allen’s behalf, he requests that his original attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, be added back to his defense team.

The court has appointed two new lawyers for Richard Allen.
The court has appointed two new lawyers for Richard Allen.(WPTA Staff)

The Indiana Public Defender Council said on Friday the Indiana Supreme Court should step in and reinstate Allen’s original attorneys.

The council filed a brief with the court, arguing their removal wasn’t handled properly and has the potential to undermine the case.

Judge Gull has until November 27 to provide more information to the court.

RELATED: Richard Allen requests Indiana Supreme Court remove judge from case, reinstate defense attorneys

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RIP Penguin Point

Penguin Point restaurant announces closure of all locations this weekend

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Penguin Point restaurant has announced the permanent closure of all remaining locations this weekend, officials announced on social media Friday.

News

Kingston Perez, of Hope, Indiana, was shot in the head during a family dispute.

Bartholomew County 3-year-old shot in the head surprising everyone with his recovery

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WTHR
Hope, Indiana, is known for its surprises. One of its youngest residents, 3-year-old Kingston Perez, might be Hope’s biggest surprise.

News

Bartholomew County 3-year-old shot in the head surprising everyone with his recovery

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Community

Dozens of deals are being offered in honor of Veterans Day.

LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Dozens of businesses in 21Country are honoring veterans and active duty military members for their service with deals and freebies this weekend.

Latest News

News

LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
The holiday season is almost here. While most of us see it as the season of giving, scammers see it as the season of taking.

News

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side scene video

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning News