Indiana Public Defender Council urges state supreme court to reinstate Delphi murders suspect’s original attorneys

DELPHI, Ind. (WPTA) - After a big change in the defense team for the Delphi double murders case, the Indiana Public Defender Council is stepping in.

Suspect Richard Allen is accused of killing Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, in Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017. He is set to stand trial next October.

Allen’s original defense attorneys withdrew from the case just before a hearing last month in Fort Wayne. One of the attorneys then filed a motion requesting Judge Fran Gull to be removed, saying she pressured him to withdraw and that the move was not voluntary. Judge Gull claimed the disqualification was necessary due to “gross negligence” related to a leak of evidence.

On Oct. 27, the court appointed Fort Wayne attorneys Robert Scremin and William Lebrato to represent Allen. In a court briefing filed on Allen’s behalf, he requests that his original attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, be added back to his defense team.

The court has appointed two new lawyers for Richard Allen. (WPTA Staff)

The Indiana Public Defender Council said on Friday the Indiana Supreme Court should step in and reinstate Allen’s original attorneys.

The council filed a brief with the court, arguing their removal wasn’t handled properly and has the potential to undermine the case.

As a final point, although this brief focuses on statutes and procedures designed to protect the independence of defense counsel, we should not lose sight of the person most affected. Public defenders do extraordinary, life-changing work every day in courtrooms around the state. Mr. Allen was pleased with the work of his initially appointed public defenders. Mr. Allen and the public that funds his defense should be entitled to more than vague and broad concerns about “gross negligence” and that a judge “cannot and will not allow these attorneys to represent you . . . . I can’t do it, sir. I just can’t.” Record Vol. 2, p. 26. Such statements do not engender confidence in the criminal justice system for criminal defendants, many of whom believe that appointed counsel is not a “real lawyer” but a “public pretender” or a lawyer who works for the State. When followed, the statutes and decisional law outlined above provide some means to dispel these misconceptions. When not followed, the trust and rapport developed during a full year of intensive representation is lost—and Mr. Allen is left to wait nine additional months incarcerated in the Department of Correction under conditions that he and his counsel of choice have stated undermine his ability to prepare his defense

Judge Gull has until November 27 to provide more information to the court.

