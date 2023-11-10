FWPD attempting to locate missing person Friday evening

By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has issued a public safety alert this evening as they are searching for a missing person, possibly endangered.

Brandon Hill, 20, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of 4600 South Hanna St.

Brandon was last seen wearing a gray Wayne hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

If located please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-449-7486.

