FWPD attempting to locate missing person Friday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has issued a public safety alert this evening as they are searching for a missing person, possibly endangered.

Brandon Hill, 20, was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of 4600 South Hanna St.

Brandon was last seen wearing a gray Wayne hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

If located please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-449-7486.

Brandon Hill (staff)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.