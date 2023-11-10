Franciscan Center still in need of 500 turkeys for its annual “Turkey Tuesday”

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Franciscan Center announced Friday that it is still in need of around 500 turkeys to meet the expected need for their “Turkey Tuesday” event.

“Turkey Tuesday” is an annual event that takes place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year’s event is on November 21.

Sources say that although the name of the day is “Turkey Tuesday”, recipients will get a full meal thanks to food drives and other donations.

“For me and my extended family, memories of Thanksgiving often focus on family and friends gathered around the dinner table, enjoying the wonderful feast prepared for them. With your support, you can help make this dream a reality for our clients”.

Executive Director Tony Ley

Officials say that turkeys, or funding at $18/turkey, is needed to make sure enough turkeys are available for the demand expected.

How to donate $18/family:

Location Name:Address:Hours:
Franciscan Center’s main offices1015 E Maple Grove Ave9 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-F and 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sat
Franciscan Center Thrift North Store925 E Coliseum10 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-Sat, closed Sunday
Franciscan Center Thrift SW Store6145 W. Jefferson Blvd.10 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-Sat, closed Sunday
Franciscan Center Family Thrift4430 Coldwater Road10 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-Sat, closed Sunday

The Franciscan Center relies completely on donations from the community to make this event happen.

