Franciscan Center still in need of 500 turkeys for its annual “Turkey Tuesday”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Franciscan Center announced Friday that it is still in need of around 500 turkeys to meet the expected need for their “Turkey Tuesday” event.

“Turkey Tuesday” is an annual event that takes place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year’s event is on November 21.

Sources say that although the name of the day is “Turkey Tuesday”, recipients will get a full meal thanks to food drives and other donations.

“For me and my extended family, memories of Thanksgiving often focus on family and friends gathered around the dinner table, enjoying the wonderful feast prepared for them. With your support, you can help make this dream a reality for our clients”.

Officials say that turkeys, or funding at $18/turkey, is needed to make sure enough turkeys are available for the demand expected.

How to donate $18/family:

Online : visit : visit www.thefranciscancenter.org/support-us

Mail : 1015 E Maple Grove Ave, Fort Wayne, 46806; write “Turkey” on the memo line.

Drop-Off : one of four locations:

Location Name: Address: Hours: Franciscan Center’s main offices 1015 E Maple Grove Ave 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-F and 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sat Franciscan Center Thrift North Store 925 E Coliseum 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-Sat, closed Sunday Franciscan Center Thrift SW Store 6145 W. Jefferson Blvd. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-Sat, closed Sunday Franciscan Center Family Thrift 4430 Coldwater Road 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-Sat, closed Sunday

The Franciscan Center relies completely on donations from the community to make this event happen.

