First responders visit local elementary school to read to and talk with students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Area first responders visited Cedarville Elementary School on Friday to read to and talk with the students.

Sources say that while there, the first responders from the police department, fire department, and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) had the opportunity to discuss safety with the kids and answer questions about why they chose their careers.

Per a release from East Allen County Schools, the students were excited to learn from their visitors and have their questions answered.

