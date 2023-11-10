Coats for Kids delivers winter coats to students at MLK Montessori School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Coats for Kids delivered winter coats to students at MLK Montessori school Thursday, beginning the 24th Annual Coats for Kids Drive in Fort Wayne.

Officials say donations of new or gently used coats will continue to be accepted at various locations (listed below) through November 30, or you can make a cash donation securely HERE.

Donation Locations:

Kroger



Peerless Cleaners



Volunteer Center



Sweetwater (Main Campus)



YMCA (Fort Wayne, Huntington, Bluffton)



Darlington Holiday Warehouse



Parkview Ortho Hospital



United Auto Workers Union Hall



MacAllister Rentals



IEBW 305 Union Hall



