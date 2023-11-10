Coats for Kids delivers winter coats to students at MLK Montessori School

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Coats for Kids delivered winter coats to students at MLK Montessori school Thursday, beginning the 24th Annual Coats for Kids Drive in Fort Wayne.

Officials say donations of new or gently used coats will continue to be accepted at various locations (listed below) through November 30, or you can make a cash donation securely HERE.

Donation Locations:

  • Kroger
  • Peerless Cleaners
  • Volunteer Center
  • Sweetwater (Main Campus)
  • YMCA (Fort Wayne, Huntington, Bluffton)
  • Darlington Holiday Warehouse
  • Parkview Ortho Hospital
  • United Auto Workers Union Hall
  • MacAllister Rentals
  • IEBW 305 Union Hall

21Alive is a proud media sponsor of this event.

