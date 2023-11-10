Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We are working to learn more about an incident that happened this morning in the parking lot of SpringHill Suites on New Vision Drive.

Our crew on the scene noticed a car with bullet holes and police tape surrounding the area this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne police log, the disturbance happened a little before 6:25 Friday morning.

The Public Information Officer at the scene said an argument happened between a man and a woman in a hotel room before they went to the parking lot. 911 calls came from other hotel guests as the argument was happening, just before several other callers reported shots being fired in the parking lot.

Before police arrived, they say the suspect took off and several area businesses were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers say they found the man in a nearby wooded area in about 30 minutes and took him into custody.

Police say officers found a car with multiple bullet holes, and the hotel was also struck.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.