Bartholomew County 3-year-old shot in the head surprising everyone with his recovery

Kingston Perez was shot in the head during a family dispute. He’s now back at home and going to school.
By WTHR
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPE, Ind. (WTHR) — Hope, Indiana, is known for its surprises. One of its youngest residents, 3-year-old Kingston Perez, might be Hope’s biggest surprise.

“He’s excelling at everything he’s doing,” said Jennifer Perez, Kingston’s mom. “It’s just a miracle.”

Kingston’s parents know these happy moments with their son weren’t always a guarantee.

“It’s insane how much our family has went through due to this injury,” Jennifer said.

In June, Kingston was in a fight for his life. 13News spoke to his father, George Perez, outside Riley Hospital for Children as Kingston was inside in a coma.

“From me to you — just like this, dead chest, center mass — shooting,” George said.

He said his brother, Robbie Perez, fired shots inside the family’s home that hit him in the shoulder and left Kingston critically wounded. George said he believes his brother tried to shoot him over a 17-year dispute and accidentally shot his 3-year-old nephew.

“It went in the back of his head and out probably here-ish,” said George in June, pointing to his forehead.

The two were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals as mom followed on the road.

“The whole time I was driving, I was talking to God,” Jennifer said. “The whole time, the whole time asking God not to take my baby.”

Kingston Perez, of Hope, Indiana, is recovering after he was shot in the head during a family...
Kingston Perez, of Hope, Indiana, is recovering after he was shot in the head during a family dispute.(Provided)

Multiple surgeries saved Kingston’s life. His scars are a reminder of what was almost taken.

“We’re past the anger and the upset, but just watching him, sometimes I do get sad,” George said. “Emotional about what could have been and what is, and then, that sad turns to gratefulness.”

When Kingston got to the hospital, doctors said he might not make it, but mom and dad never lost hope. Two months later, he was back home. Today, Kingston is back in school and acting like a kid again.

“He needed a lot of assistance when we left the hospital and now, he needs no assistance,” George said.

Kingston’s independence is growing every day, and milestones in his recovery keep on coming.

“Our next step is to have his partial implant plate put back into his skull, so he doesn’t have to wear the helmet anymore,” George said.

Here is a young life that has overcome so much and surprised so many.

“I don’t understand how people don’t believe in God at this point,” Jennifer said.

Robbie Perez is currently facing felony charges of aggravated battery and attempted murder. His jury trial is scheduled for January.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Responders

First responders visit local elementary school to read to and talk with students

Updated: moments ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
First Responders visited Cedarville Elementary School on Friday to read to and talk with the students.

News

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen

Indiana Public Defender Council urges state supreme court to reinstate Delphi murders suspect’s original attorneys

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After a big change in the defense team for the Delphi double murders case, the Indiana Public Defender Council is stepping in.

News

RIP Penguin Point

Penguin Point restaurant announces closure of all locations this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Penguin Point restaurant has announced the permanent closure of all remaining locations this weekend, officials announced on social media Friday.

News

Bartholomew County 3-year-old shot in the head surprising everyone with his recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Community

Dozens of deals are being offered in honor of Veterans Day.

LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Dozens of businesses in 21Country are honoring veterans and active duty military members for their service with deals and freebies this weekend.

News

LIST: Veterans Day freebies, deals in 21Country

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Virtual Holiday Shopping Fairs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
The holiday season is almost here. While most of us see it as the season of giving, scammers see it as the season of taking.

News

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side scene video

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Car shot up in hotel parking lot on city’s north side

Updated: 7 hours ago