Allen County Veterans’ Service Office assists veterans and their families: “It is our turn to help them.”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Veterans’ Service Office, located at 1 East Main Street in the Rousseau Centre, is responsible for helping veterans and their families with information and providing assistance when able.

Sources say that Allen County is home to more than 22,000 veterans, which makes it the third-largest number in the state.

Officials say that the service office staff “assist veterans with proper development, preparation, and submission of County/State/Federal benefit(s) claims. They provide outreach to educate veterans about their State/Federal benefits and additional resources of assistance through various government programs, National Service Organizations, and nonprofit organizations.”

Per Nicole Keesling, Allen County Recorder, the Recorder’s Office also gives out Allen County Honor Rewards Cards that participating businesses will accept for discounts on items and services.

“They have given so much to us, and I want to make sure they know we are here to show our gratitude,” says Keesling. “It is our turn to help them”

