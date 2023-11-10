17-year-old fatally shot remembered for his kind heart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Friends and family of Mario Davaughn Smith Jr. gathered together in prayer to honour the 17-year-old who was killed just before Halloween. Smith was fatally shot on Milton Street by a fellow 14-year-old juvenile. Tonight, community members met on that same street to remember the life taken too soon and find a solution to youth violence in the area.

Those who knew Smith Jr. said he a was a quiet and good kid who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

“I was talking to one of my daughters and telling them to wash the dishes. Then I left and I came back, and he was washing my dishes. I came back to take the trash out; he helped me take the trash out. I mean he was a nice young man.”

According to the Allen County Prosecutors Office back in 2021 658 juveniles were arrested in the county. In the past two years there’s been an uptick with 906 juveniles already arrested this year. Tonight, the group discussed how to fix this problem and came to the conclusion it’s going to take the whole community.

“Wherever you see need at with young people. Some of the young people are in broken homes, some of the young people are hurting. A lot of them look angry, they look intimidating but in actuality they’re reaching out, they’re crying out for help. So, if we don’t reach them early then we possibly could lose them.”

Smith Jr.’s uncle told me he was a kind gentle soul, and that his biggest goal was to graduate high school for his late mother.

