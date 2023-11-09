Ohio residents react to the legalization of cannabis

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Ohio had a big day at the pools this week with recreational marijuana becoming legal in the buckeye state. Cannabis advocates are celebrating today after a hard-fought campaign.

Ohio is the 24th state to legalize cannabis joining other Midwest states like Illinois and Michigan.

I went to Van Wert Ohio tonight to ask residents how they felt about the new law, and I got some mixed reviews. Some were against, some were happy about it and some simply didn’t care.

With the legalization in Ohio some Northeast Indiana folks are that much closer to a legal state. Advocates feel there’s a strong possibility cannabis business will boom near the states borders.

The turnaround for this law is quick and will be implemented in less than 30 days. Dispensaries won’t show up that quickly as rules still have to be made official sometime in the next six months. In nine months is when the program will essentially become operational.

Back in 2015 Ohio voted for the same issue but it was not passed. Eight years later more than 2.1 million voters supported the legalization effort.

