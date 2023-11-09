Man wanted in Evansville child neglect death arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Evansville man who has been wanted for about a month after police say his son died with fentanyl and other drugs in his system has been arrested in Fort Wayne.

Police say they have been searching for Taylor Fischer after 11-month-old Carson Fischer died with fentanyl and other drugs in his system on September 11. During the investigation, police say meth, marijuana, and other drugs were found in reach of the child, as well as other siblings.

Fischer was booked into the Allen County jail on Nov. 1, officials say.

He’s being held there without bond for that Vanderburgh County warrant.

The baby’s mother Kaytlen Dossett was arrested last month. Both are facing several charges, including neglect causing death.

Carsen Taylor Fischer (Pierre Funeral Home)

Kaytlen Sha Dossett (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.