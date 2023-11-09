Man wanted in Evansville child neglect death arrested in Fort Wayne

30-year-old Taylor Mitchell Fischer
30-year-old Taylor Mitchell Fischer(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By WFIE Staff and WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Evansville man who has been wanted for about a month after police say his son died with fentanyl and other drugs in his system has been arrested in Fort Wayne.

Police say they have been searching for Taylor Fischer after 11-month-old Carson Fischer died with fentanyl and other drugs in his system on September 11. During the investigation, police say meth, marijuana, and other drugs were found in reach of the child, as well as other siblings.

Fischer was booked into the Allen County jail on Nov. 1, officials say.

He’s being held there without bond for that Vanderburgh County warrant.

The baby’s mother Kaytlen Dossett was arrested last month. Both are facing several charges, including neglect causing death.

Carsen Taylor Fischer
Carsen Taylor Fischer(Pierre Funeral Home)
Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Kaytlen Sha Dossett(Vanderburgh County Jail)

