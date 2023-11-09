Man appeals quadruple murder conviction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cohen Hancz Barron to appeal his conviction for the murder of Sarah Zent and her three young children, Aubree, Carter and and Ashton in 2021.

In 2022, Hancz Barron was convicted to four life sentences without the possibility of parole. He appealed to the Indiana Supreme Court in September. Hancz Barron said there was insufficient evidence during the trial and that the four life sentences without parole are “cruel and unusual punishment”.

The appeal hearing is scheduled for January 18th.

Sarah Zent’s mother, Melanie Fields, says this opens up the wounds again.

“I’ve said in other interviews I wish we could just put the Band-Aid on so we could heal but I don’t think healing is in our future at all, something always seems to tear the Band-Aid off to where we’re reliving that whole day over and over and over, it’s torturous,” says Fields.

She says she’ll be at the hearing fighting for justice.

Jen More is Aubree Zent’s grandmother, she also says it opens old wounds.

“It took my breath away, it brought back June 2nd, 2021 all over again for me, it was really hard, so almost having to pick up the pieces again and relive everything,” says More.

Sarah Zent’s stepmother, Angela Zent, says the appeal hearing is already giving her anxiety.

“Sleeping’s not happening, the nightmares are starting to come back it’s just, I think we’re all just over it,” says Angela Zent.

Both More and Angela Zent say they will be at the hearing as well.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.