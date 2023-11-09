INDOT: I-49 on-ramp from Maysville Road to close for work next week

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) are warning drivers about a temporary on-ramp closure on I-469.

Officials say starting Monday, November 13, the on-ramp from State Road 37 (Maysville Road) to northbound I-469 will close for work. Crews say the work is set to wrap up by noon the next day, Nov. 14.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route during the closure, INDOT says.

“INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones,” leaders say in a release.

