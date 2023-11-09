Indiana Supreme Court orders Delphi murders trial judge to turn over court transcript or explain why she won’t

Attorneys representing Richard Allen say he is deteriorating in state prison and wants to go to trial as soon as possible.
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.(WTHR)
By WTHR and WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WTHR) - The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered the Delphi murders case special judge, Frances Gull, to provide a transcript of the in-chambers proceeding from Oct. 19, when Richard Allen’s attorneys say they were coerced to resign.

Allen is accused of killing Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, in Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017.

BACKGROUND: Delphi double murders case timeline

As part of the Indiana Supreme Court’s order, it gave Gull until Nov. 16 to provide the in-chambers transcript or a response to why she does not want to provide it.

Gull responded with a filing asking the Indiana Supreme Court for an extension until Nov. 27 to respond to the transcript request. As part of that, she also wants until Nov. 27 to respond to the Allen’s attorneys request that she be removed from the case and Richard Allen’s original attorneys reinstated.

Gull cites needing more time because the Indiana Attorney General has declined to represent her, and she had to hire her own attorney to defend this Writ of Mandamus against her.

RELATED: Richard Allen requests Indiana Supreme Court remove judge from case, reinstate defense attorneys

Attorneys representing Allen are asking the court to not grant that extension – arguing Allen is deteriorating in state prison and wants to go to trial as soon as possible. They also said Gull knew in advance this Writ of Mandamus and transcript request was coming, giving her attorney ample time to prepare a response.

The Indiana Public Defender Council is also weighing in on the Writ of Mandamus, filing a brief addressing the importance of the independence of appointed attorneys, especially as it relates to the removal and replacement of counsel.

Allen’s civil attorneys Mark K. Leeman and Cara Schaefer Wieneke previously filed a brief “to ensure that, going forward, Richard Allen receives his fundamental right to counsel.”

In the brief, the attorneys are asking for the following:

In an Oct. 31 hearing, Gull told Allen, “I cannot and will not allow these attorneys to represent you.” She then disqualified Baldwin and Rozzi from representing him – even pro bono. Gull said Baldwin and Rozzi engaged in “gross negligence,” which they said, “that’s the court’s opinion.”

Allen’s recently-appointed public defenders, William S. Lebrato and Robert C. Scremin, asked the judge to push his trial back. It was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but is now set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

The court has appointed two new lawyers for Richard Allen.
The court has appointed two new lawyers for Richard Allen.(WPTA Staff)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Wayne City Council meeting on Nov. 9.

City council members approve annexation in efforts to bring Fortune 100 tech company to town

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff
City leaders have taken another step forward in efforts to bring a Fortune 100 company to town.

Health

FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.

Crime

30-year-old Taylor Mitchell Fischer

Man wanted in Evansville child neglect death arrested in Fort Wayne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WFIE Staff and WPTA Staff
An Evansville man who has been wanted for about a month after police say his son died with fentanyl and other drugs in his system has been arrested in Fort Wayne.

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Latest News

News

Walk in the Park: “Wild Walkers”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Herron and Evan Harris
Heather Herron chats with Eden Lamb from Salomon Farm Park about the Wild Walkers hiking group that meets twice a month year-round.

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: “Wild Walkers”

Walk in the Park: “Wild Walkers” program

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Former Colts offensive lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich has died at 41, according to team owner Jim Irsay.

News

21Alive Morning News

Fire crews respond to fire at Woodhouse Day Spa early Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Fire crews respond to fire at Woodhouse Day Spa early Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne fire crews say they responded to a fire on the city’s southwest side early Thursday morning.

News

Northridge vs. Homestead Girls Basketball 11/8/23

Updated: 12 hours ago