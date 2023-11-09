Headwaters Park Ice Rink to open Saturday, November 18

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink is set to open up to skaters in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, November 18.

Officials say the rink will be open Tuesdays to Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 9 p.m. The rink will be closed on Mondays.

Admission is $6 for ages 3 and up and free for ages 2 and under. Skate rental is $3.

Fort Wayne Parks advises that ice conditions are subject to weather, and information on special holiday hours can be found at the Fort Wayne Parks website HERE.

