Headwaters Park Ice Rink to open Saturday, November 18

Headwaters Park Ice Rink
Headwaters Park Ice Rink(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink is set to open up to skaters in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, November 18.

Officials say the rink will be open Tuesdays to Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 9 p.m. The rink will be closed on Mondays.

Admission is $6 for ages 3 and up and free for ages 2 and under. Skate rental is $3.

Fort Wayne Parks advises that ice conditions are subject to weather, and information on special holiday hours can be found at the Fort Wayne Parks website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Nori E. Shepherd
ISP arrest Fort Wayne woman after pursuit early Monday morning
Mayor Tom Henry wins
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s campaign claims win, secures unprecedented fifth term
Former Colts offensive lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
The Vote 2022
ELECTION RESULTS: Indiana’s 2023 general election

Latest News

Zakariya Al Hamouz
Indiana Tech professor ranked in the top 2% of the most influential scientists, says Stanford University
21Alive News at 6
Indiana Tech professor ranked in the top 2% of the most influential scientists, says Stanford University
Flag
Allen County Veterans’ Service Office assists veterans and their families: “It is our turn to help them.”
21Alive News at 6
Allen County Veterans’ Service Office assists veterans and their families: “It is our turn to help them.”
21Alive News at 5:30
Elkhart County Coroner says suspect took his own life during standoff