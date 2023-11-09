Former Colts offensive lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich has died at 41, according to team owner Jim Irsay.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Irsay wrote in a post on social media Wednesday morning. “Matt was with us only two seasons but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad---and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

A cause of death has not been announced.

Ulrich played college football at Northwestern University and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He appeared in five games that season and the next, in which the Peyton Manning-led team defeated the Chicago Bears to win Super Bowl XLI.

After his NFL career, Ulrich founded a sports performance clinic in Chicago in 2007. He later moved to Montana, where he was listed as head coach at Mountain Edge Athletics, a speed and strength training facility in Bozeman.

