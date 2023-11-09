Former Clark County sheriff used jail staff to work on his properties; sold nonprofit vehicles for personal gain

52-year-old Jamey Noel
52-year-old Jamey Noel(Clark County Jail)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newly released court documents shed more light on the investigation and arrest of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

He was arrested Wednesday months after Indiana State Police conducted multiple raids of his properties.

Noel is charged with 15 criminal charges including corrupt business influence, theft, ghost employment, and official misconduct.

The probable cause affidavit filed by Indiana State Police Lt Jeffrey Hearon begins following a report by current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples.

Maples reported several criminal allegations of official misconduct.

The sheriff’s office provided four Clark County Jail maintenance employees who said they had done work for Noel’s rental property, private business buildings and others while on the clock for Clark County.

Michael Bowling said he worked for the jail for 33 years. He said beginning around 2018-2019, Noel approached him, asking him to work on his home on weekends or after work. He said that eventually changed, and he began doing maintenance work on New Chapel EMS and Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association properties, Noel’s homes, and rental properties.

Donald Jones had been employed by the jail for nine years. He reported much of the same information and said he felt pressured to work on Noel’s private properties because his wife was ill, and he needed health insurance.

Fleet Maintenance Employee Rodney Whobrey told investigators he was asked to work on Saturdays to maintain Noel’s private vehicle collection. On those days he was paid by Utica Township Volunteer Fire Department. Whobrey said over time Noel asked him to pick up and transport cars while he was on duty for Clark County, including using the jail’s truck, trailer, and gas to pick up vehicles for Noel’s private collection.

A special prosecutor charged Noel with corrupt business influence, accusing Noel of acquiring or maintaining control of a property or enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity between 2018 and 2023.

The prosecutor charged Noel with multiple counts of theft. For example, in May 2021, the prosecutor said Noel traded a 2020 Chevy Corvette valued at $92,000 owned by the Utica Volunteer Firefighters Association, for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 450 and registered the Mercedes in his name.

In January 2019, Noel traded a Utica-owned 2017 Chevy 3500 Silverado valued at $50,000 for a 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat and titled it in his name. In October 2019 he sold the Hellcat for $83,716.

Investigators raided Noel’s properties in August, including seizing his private car collection. Noel is charged with obstructing justice because he factory reset his phone before handing it over to detectives with a search warrant to seize his phone.

Investigators also pored through vehicle records from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles for vehicles registered to the Utica Township Fire Department and New Chapel EMS. The entities had 133 vehicles, but investigators noticed 24 vehicles that appeared inconsistent with a not-for-profit fire department and EMS business.

Investigators said the multiple business names appeared to be an attempt at “layering” to make the process of tracking money or assets through each layer of a business more difficult.

Noel is set to make his initial appearance at 1 p.m. Thursday in Clark County.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents speak out about proposed data center

Listen to residents who say they don't want a large data center in their backyard

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Crime

Elkhart County Coroner says suspect took his own life during standoff

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office has released preliminary information about a drug dealing investigation involving the SWAT team on November 6.

News

21Alive News at Noon

City council members approve annexation in efforts to bring Fortune 100 tech company to town

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at Noon

Crime

Jeremiah Johnson (left) and Antron Pearson, Jr. (right) are being charged with attempted murder...

Two teens formally charged as adults in connection to Swinney Ave. shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Two 17-year-olds in connection to a shooting on Swinney Avenue last Thursday have been officially charged as adults.

Latest News

News

Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.

Indiana Supreme Court orders Delphi murders trial judge to turn over court transcript or explain why she won’t

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTHR and WPTA Staff
The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered the Delphi murders case special judge, Frances Gull, to provide a transcript of the in-chambers proceeding from Oct. 19, when Richard Allen’s attorneys say they were coerced to resign.

News

Fort Wayne City Council meeting on Nov. 9.

City councilors approve annexation in efforts to bring Fortune 100 company to town; residents express concern

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
City leaders have taken another step forward in efforts to bring a Fortune 100 company to town.

Health

FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.

Crime

30-year-old Taylor Mitchell Fischer

Man wanted in Evansville child neglect death arrested in Fort Wayne

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WFIE Staff and WPTA Staff
An Evansville man who has been wanted for about a month after police say his son died with fentanyl and other drugs in his system has been arrested in Fort Wayne.

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Walk in the Park: “Wild Walkers”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Herron and Evan Harris
Heather Herron chats with Eden Lamb from Salomon Farm Park about the Wild Walkers hiking group that meets twice a month year-round.