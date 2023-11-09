Fire crews respond to fire at Woodhouse Day Spa early Thursday

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne fire crews say they responded to a fire on the city’s southwest side early Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the fire happened at the Woodhouse Day Spa in the 6300 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. a little before 2:40 Thursday morning.

Crews say they encountered smoke inside the building and found a small fire in a laundry room.

Officials say in a news release that the sprinklers in the building activated and likely kept the flames from spreading. Minor damage was done to the area, the release says.

Fire officials say no one was injured, and the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

