Elkhart County Coroner says suspect took his own life during standoff

(PxHere | WXIX)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WPTA) - The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office has released preliminary information about a drug dealing investigation involving the SWAT team on November 6.

According to the release, the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant on West Franklin Street in Elkhart around 10 p.m. on November 6. As they approached, SWAT members reported gunfire from inside the building directed at them. One member of the team was hit and taken to Elkhart General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SWAT team then set up a perimeter and was able to get all occupants in the residence to exit except one. The team attempted to negotiate with him and eventually used tear gas.

Officials say at around 1 a.m. on November 7, SWAT team members entered the residence to find Dannie Lee Davis, 41, of Elkhart, with a gunshot wound to his head.

On November 8, The Elkhart County Coroner performed a forensic autopsy, ruling his death a suicide.

This investigation is still considered active and ongoing.

If you have information regarding this event, please contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

