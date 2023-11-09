City councilors approve annexation in efforts to bring Fortune 100 company to town; residents express concern

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders have taken another step forward in efforts to bring a Fortune 100 company to town.

In a 7-0 vote during a Special Meeting Thursday morning, City Council members passed the recently proposed annexation near Adams Center Road. Leaders announced on Oct. 10 that the land is being eyed by a Fortune 100 technology company to build a data center campus.

Council members had several questions on things like design and the possible closure of Paulding Road. We’re told those concerns will be brought up at a later date.

“There are a lot of steps that have to take place before development can move forward. Today, the most important thing to remember is that today we did not take action on whether or not the project can move forward. What we took action on is that we will take on 728 acres of land,” Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said.

The joint plan commission then held a public hearing on the matter Thursday afternoon at Citizens Square.

The majority of residents who attended the packed meeting and spoke before commissioners expressed opposition to the project.

“This is something that snuck up on us that we don’t want—my opposition of this project comes less from what I know—and more from what I don’t know. It’s the secrecy that concerns me, it’s an absolutely enormous undertaking with no details given other than it’s intended to be used as a data center,” one resident said.

