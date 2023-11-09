City council members approve annexation in efforts to bring Fortune 100 tech company to town

Fort Wayne City Council meeting on Nov. 9.
Fort Wayne City Council meeting on Nov. 9.(staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders have taken another step forward in efforts to bring a Fortune 100 company to town.

In a 7-0 vote during a Special Meeting Thursday morning, City Council members passed the recently proposed annexation near Adams Center Road. Leaders announced on Oct. 10 that the land is being eyed by a Fortune 100 technology company to build a data center campus.

Council members had several questions on things like design and the possible closure of Paulding Road. We’re told those concerns will be brought up at a later date.

“There are a lot of steps that have to take place before development can move forward. Today, the most important thing to remember is that today we did not take action on whether or not the project can move forward. What we took action on is that we will take on 728 acres of land,” Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said.

Another meeting about the annexation is happening this afternoon at 1 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Square. We are told the name of the company could be announced then.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

