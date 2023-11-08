Van Wert man wanted for murder arrested in Florida

DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WPTA) - A Van Wert man wanted by police for a late September murder is now in police custody.

According to the Van Wert Police Department, 48-year-old Larry Andrus Jr. was arrested at a bus station in Dade County, Florida, by the U.S. Marshal Division’s “Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force” (NOVFTF).

Police say back on September 30, Andrus Jr. was believed to have been involved in the death of Roy Watts following an incident. Watts’ death was ruled a homicide by the coroner.

Andrus was wanted by police for murder, strangulation, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.